HEAT Veterans Day Event 2021

The Miami HEAT and Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) hosted a HEAT Veterans Day event at Volunteers of America of Florida, a faith-based, human service organization that engages in-need Floridians including homeless veterans, individuals, and families experiencing homelessness, mental illness, and other disabilities. Apartment starter kits were distributed to resident veteran families as well as non-perishable food boxes purchased from Feeding South Florida and beverages from BioSteel. Children of the veteran families also had the opportunity to participate in mindfulness activities and an art therapy session with coloring books provided by Florida Blue. The U.S. Coast Guard volunteered to assist Health in the Hood to build on-site edible garden beds for the apartment complex to establish nutritional eating habits and food sustainability. This event was a part of the Miami HEAT’s ongoing commitment to support U.S. servicemen and servicewomen at home and abroad through our Home Strong Initiative.

