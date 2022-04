On Sunday, April 10th, 2022 the Miami HEAT along with UKG, participated in this year’s Miami Beach Pride Parade to celebrate diversity & inclusion. The parade is part of the weeklong celebration that brings together members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community, their friends, allies, and supporters in celebration of the unique spirit and culture of the LGBTQ community.







Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links: