HEAT TO RETIRE UDONIS HASLEM’S NO. 40 JERSEY

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they will retire Udonis Haslem’s No. 40 jersey in a ceremony on January 19 during halftime of their Friday night matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Haslem will become the sixth HEAT player to have his jersey retired, joining Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. Please visit HEAT.com/UDNight for more details.
“It’s about a great legacy, a Thank You moment that has been earned over 20 years of being an incredible championship player and most importantly, the best leader,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “He’s going to have his day and I can’t waitto see his jersey hang in the rafters.”
Haslem retired last season after spending his entire 20-year NBA career with the HEAT, accumulating three NBA Championships, seven Eastern Conference Championships, 12 Divisional Titles, 16 postseason appearances, having never missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons, and was an NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection. He is one of only three players in NBA history to play at least 20 years with one franchise, joining only Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki. Haslem was a 16-time HEAT captain, the most in team history, and finished as the franchise’s all-time leader in offensive,defensive and total rebounds, becoming the only undrafted player in NBA history to become their team’s all-time rebound leader. His 5,791 boards are the fourth-most among undrafted players in the Modern Draft Era (1966), trailing only Moses Malone, Ben Wallace and Brad Miller. In addition to being Miami’s all-time rebounding leader, Haslem ranks second in games played, second in starts, second in minutes, fifth in field goals made, fifth in double-doubles, seventh in points, ninth in field goal percentage, 10th in blocks and 11th in steals. Among the HEAT’s all-time postseason leaders, he ranks first in offensive rebounds, second in total rebounds, second in games played, third in defensive rebounds, third in starts, third in minutes, fifth in double-doubles, seventh in field goals made, seventh in free throws made, eighth in points, eighth in blocks and tied for ninth in double-figure scoring games. Additionally, Haslem’s 147 postseason appearances are themost by an undrafted player in league history.
Haslem, a Miami native, recently returned to the team as Vice President, Basketball Development where his responsibilities include being a resource to the coaching staff, mentoring both HEAT and Skyforce players as well asrepresenting the organization in the community and in business endeavors. Haslem continues to serve the South Florida community through his Udonis Haslem Foundation with numerous initiatives which gives hope to children and families in underserved communities by facilitating exposure to opportunities and access to care and resources. The foundation’s goal is to impact the world by addressing the socio-economic and mental health issues that plague the inner cities by partnering with programs and organizations to provide increased access to services and opportunities to improve lives.