HEAT TO RETIRE UDONIS HASLEM’S NO. 40 JERSEY

Haslem retired last season after spending his entire 20-year NBA career with the HEAT, accumulating three NBA Championships, seven Eastern Conference Championships, 12 Divisional Titles, 16 postseason appearances, having never missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons, and was an NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection. He is one of only three players in NBA history to play at least 20 years with one franchise, joining only Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki. Haslem was a 16-time HEAT captain, the most in team history, and finished as the franchise’s all-time leader in offensive,defensive and total rebounds, becoming the only undrafted player in NBA history to become their team’s all-time rebound leader. His 5,791 boards are the fourth-most among undrafted players in the Modern Draft Era (1966), trailing only Moses Malone, Ben Wallace and Brad Miller. In addition to being Miami’s all-time rebounding leader, Haslem ranks second in games played, second in starts, second in minutes, fifth in field goals made, fifth in double-doubles, seventh in points, ninth in field goal percentage, 10th in blocks and 11th in steals. Among the HEAT’s all-time postseason leaders, he ranks first in offensive rebounds, second in total rebounds, second in games played, third in defensive rebounds, third in starts, third in minutes, fifth in double-doubles, seventh in field goals made, seventh in free throws made, eighth in points, eighth in blocks and tied for ninth in double-figure scoring games. Additionally, Haslem’s 147 postseason appearances are themost by an undrafted player in league history.