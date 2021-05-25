HEAT to Increase Seating Capacity For Playoff Games

Today, the HEAT announced that the NBA, along with local governmental entities, have approved an increase to the seating capacity at AmericanAirlines Arena, going from 8,600 seats to 17,000 seats. This new seating capacity will be in place beginning on Thursday, May 27 when the HEAT take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of Round 1 of the United in Black HEAT Playoffs, presented by AT&T, and will remain in place for all remaining playoff games. The increased capacity will provide an exciting homecourt experience for HEAT fans and players alike.

As a result of this increase in capacity, additional tickets are on sale now. Although the increase in capacity means the HEAT are no longer required to employ physical distancing between seats, other health and safety protocols remain in place, including the requirement to wear masks throughout the Arena when not eating and/or drinking while seated in the bowl or in designated food and beverage areas.

All current health and safety protocols can be found by visiting HEAT.com/FanSafety.

“This last-minute approval to increase our capacity comes after we have already sold tickets for the first three home games of Round 1 of the Playoffs, said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “We realize this may be an inconvenience to some fans who have already purchased tickets, and we apologize for that, but we believe strongly that we owe it to our players to provide the best homecourt advantage for them to compete in the Playoffs.”