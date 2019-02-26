HEAT To Host 10th Annual Miami HEAT Black History Month Challenge Presented By Pepsico Beverages North America

MIAMI, Feb. 25 – The Miami HEAT announced today that students from Miami Norland Senior High School (Miami-Dade) and South Broward High School (Broward) will participate in the 10th Annual Miami HEAT Black History Month Challenge Presented by PepsiCo Beverages North America, which will be held at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, February 26th at 10:30 a.m.

The Miami HEAT Black History Month Challenge is a game show-style competition where a team from each of the schools will test their knowledge of African-American history, with the winning school walking away with a $4,000 grant and a HEAT prize pack. Miami-Dade County Public Schools holds the series edge over Broward County Public Schools thus far with five wins to three. The runner up will receive a $500 grant. After the competition, both schools will be treated to a pizza party donated by Papa John’s Pizza, official delivery pizza of the Miami HEAT. Papa John’s Pizza will also have two local store managers speak to the audience during lunch. These representatives will speak on topics for self-motivation and empowerment that are used within their day-to-day operations as managers, as well as in the classroom for these students to succeed.

PepsiCo Beverages North America proudly supports the Miami HEAT and Black History,” said General Manager and Sr. Market Director of PepsiCo Beverages North America, Dr. Paula Hopkins. “We recognize that supporting diversity is not only the right thing to do, it is the right thing to do for our business – this commitment is woven into our values and our organization’s guiding principles.

Two HEAT legends, Shane Battier and Alonzo Mourning will participate in the competition and serve as captains for their respective team. HEAT Dancers Brittany and Adrianna will participate as co-captains for their respective team. The event will be hosted by HEAT Television Host and Courtside Reporter Jason Jackson.

“The Miami HEAT organization continues to be a steadfast supporter of Miami-Dade County Public Schools through initiatives such as the 10th Annual Miami HEAT Black History Month Challenge,” said Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho. “I am proud of our bright Miami Norland Senior High School students for participating in this friendly competition that showcases their mastery of Black History and highlights the valuable contributions African Americans have made to the rich tapestry of this nation.”

“Broward County Public Schools is proud to partner with the Miami HEAT on its 10th Annual Black History Month Challenge. Through planning and preparing for the trivia competition, our students learn valuable lessons about the people and events that shaped the great nation we are today,” said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert W. Runcie. “We thank the Miami HEAT organization for continuing to shine a light on Black History Month, as we honor and celebrate the contributions of African-Americans.”

Throughout the month of February, the HEAT recognize notable achievements of various African-Americans who have helped change the course of history with their contributions in sports, literature, the arts, the community, education, music and the military. Their accomplishments have been featured during HEAT broadcasts, online here, as well as in-arena and in print in TIPOFF magazine during HEAT home games.