HEAT To Honor Dwyane Wade With Bronze Statue

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they will honor the enduring legacy of HEAT legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Dwyane Wade by unveiling a statue of him in front of the Kaseya Center. The unveiling ceremony is scheduled for the Fall of 2024. More details about the unveiling ceremony will be released at a later date.

“When we retired his jersey in February 2020, I said Dwyane was the face of this franchise forever and I meant it,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “Dwyane’s legacy is a towering one not only for the Miami HEAT but for Miami-Wade County. I can’t think of a better way to honor him than by memorializing that legacy.”

Sculptors Omri Amrany and Oscar León of Fine Art Studio Rotblatt Amrany have been commissioned to create the Wade statue. Amrany’s works of retired NBA stars include the iconic “Michael Jordan Spirit” in Chicago, as well as statues of Shaquille O’Neal, Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar among many others. León’s works include a bronze of baseball Hall of Famer Nellie Fox as well as several commercial installations.

Wade’s post-basketball career continues to thrive. His business empire includes many and varied projects in the entertainment, culinary, and retail industries. He is a New York Times best-selling author and a renowned fashion afficionado. Through his Wade Family Foundation and Social Change Fund United, Wade has long established himself as a champion of underserved communities, disadvantaged backgrounds, racial justice and LGBTQ equality.