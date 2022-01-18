HEAT To Feed Frontline Healthcare Workers In Honor Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

To honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. the Miami HEAT partnered with World Central Kitchen and provided warm meals to approximately 1,000 frontline healthcare workers at 29 COVID-19 testing sites throughout Miami-Dade County.

Healthcare workers have been working around the clock providing COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to an unprecedented number of individuals on a daily basis in our community – higher now than at any point in time since the start of the pandemic. Meals were purchased from local, minority-owned restaurants impacted by the pandemic and distributed at each testing site with the help of Miami-Dade County Mayor Cava and District 7 Commissioner Raquel Regalado at the Tropical Park site, in particular.