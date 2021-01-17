HEAT Superfan Gets Inked

HEAT Superfan: Christian Wright

It's safe to assume you're a mega HEAT fan. How long have you repped #HEATCulture?

I've been a fan of the thunderous Miami HEAT my entire life. It's my hometown. I was born in Miami and raised in South Florida, so the 305 is in my DNA. I'm probably one of the biggest fans alive, as you can see. I am a true #HEATHEAD.

A head tattoo takes some guts. How did you choose the placement?

The idea came from me wanting to fill in a spot on my head where my hair was thinning out. Plus, I love tattoos. I wanted it somewhere edgy, something different and unique. It's the beginning piece of my scalp mural and something that symbolizes and represents my roots. It means a lot to me.

Did it hurt?

It was more annoying than painful, but once it got started, I was already anxious to see the finished artwork because Memphis is a dope artist. It was exciting to visualize the outcome.

Any more HEAT tattoos in your future?

I might get a custom jersey on my back representing the squad one day. The idea is definitely brewing on my list of upcoming tattoos.

Artist: Jaleel Owens a.k.a. Memphis - @tennakey

Owner of Celebink Studios - @celebinkstudios

How long have you been in the tattoo biz?

I have been tattooing for nine years now. I started tattooing back in 2011 at the age of 20 and became a professional artist five years later.

How long did the tattoo take?

It took me at least four to five hours. Your head, neck, face and ears contain many nerve endings that can be irritated during a tattoo and can cause severe pain. There's not a lot of fat on your head so you don't have much of a cushion for the tattoo needle.

Have you ever done a head tattoo of that size before?

Never. The goal for the Miami HEAT tattoo is to do a full head sleeve design, meaning to fill up the head as if it was his hair. This was just the first session. Stay tuned for more sessions in the near future.

Would you do it again?

Yes, of course! This idea was shocking and like nothing I've seen before. It was exciting to embark on something new and I appreciated that he trusted me with something so tedious. I don't discriminate behind customer designs, as most are meaningful and sentimental to them. I try my best as a professional artist to achieve their goal and make them appreciative of the work I created for them.