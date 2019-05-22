HEAT Statements On Juwan Howard

MIAMI, May 22 –As Juwan Howard leaves to become the head coach at the University of Michigan, President Pat Riley and Head Coach Erik Spoelstra had this to say about the man who has been with the HEAT for nine years.

PAT RILEY

I’m happy for Juwan, Jenine and his family, and feel he is deserving of this opportunity to coach at the University of Michigan. He is going back to a school and a conference in which he is revered. I think it is a great step forward for him and the University, and I wish him nothing but the best, because that’s what he’s given us.

ERIK SPOELSTRA

Juwan is an absolute star as a person, player and coach. I feel he is more than ready. He is a terrific leader and mentor, which translates very well to the collegiate level. While we are losing a valuable member of our staff and a great friend, I am happy for him and his family. He will forever be a champion and part of the HEAT family and I am excited to see him take the next step.