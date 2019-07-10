HEAT Signs Tyler Herro

MIAMI, July 10 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Tyler Herro. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Herro, who was selected in the first round (13th overall) by the HEAT in the 2019 NBA Draft, has appeared in five Summer League games (all starts) with Miami, including the California Classic in Sacramento and NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 20.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.60 steals and 29.3 minutes while shooting 39 percent from the field (32-of-82) and 96 percent from the foul line (24-of-25). Over the five game span, Herro has tallied a plus/minus +83, resulting in all wins.

The 2018-19 SEC Newcomer of the Year appeared in 37 games (all starts) as a freshman with Kentucky and averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.08 steals and 32.6 minutes while shooting 46.2 percent from the field, 35.5 percent from three-point range and shot a school single-season record 93.5 percent from the foul line. He became just the 14th freshman in program history to score at least 500 points and the eighth to connect on at least 60 three-point field goals in their first season. Herro earned All-SEC Second Team honors, was an All-Freshman Team selection and was named to the NCAA Midwest Regional All-Tournament Team. The three-time SEC Freshman of the Week led the team in three-point field goals made (60), free throw percentage, minutes (1,206), starts and double-figure scoring efforts (29) while finishing second on the team in points (519), scoring average, assists (91), steals (40) and field goals made (186).