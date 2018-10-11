HEAT Signs Purvis And Putney

MIAMI, Oct. 11 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Rodney Purvis and forward Raphiael Putney and waived Charles Cooke and DeAndre Liggins. As per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Purvis split last season between the Orlando Magic and their G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic. He appeared in 39 games (all starts) with Lakeland, averaging 20.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.41 steals and 38.0 minutes while shooting 42.5 percent from the field, 39.4 percent from three-point range and 77.8 percent from the foul line where he was named to the 2018 G League All-Star Team and was an All-Rookie First Team selection. He also appeared in 16 games (two starts) with Orlando and averaged 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.1 minutes of action. He led the team in scoring twice, including a 19-point game vs. Philadelphia on March 22.

Putney appeared in 46 games (36 starts) with the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League last season and averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.33 blocks, 1.7 assists, 1.17 steals and 28.8 minutes while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. After his stint with the BayHawks, he played professionally in Puerto Rico and France, appearing in 15 total games (12 starts) averaging 11.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.80 blocks and 23.0 minutes while shooting 45.7 percent from the field.

Charles Cooke, who was signed by the HEAT on October 7, appeared in one preseason game with Miami on October 10 vs. New Orleans, totaling one point, two rebounds and a block in 10:37 minutes of action.

DeAndre Liggins, who was signed by the HEAT on October 7, appeared in one preseason game with Miami on October 10 vs. New Orleans, totaling 10 points, two assists and a steal in 16:13 minutes of action.