Precious Achiuwa Signs With HEAT

Your Miami HEAT have signed Precious Achiuwa.

Achiuwa (ah-CHEW-uh), who Miami selected in the first round (20th overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft, was the 2019-20 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. He appeared in 31 games (all starts) in his lone season at Memphis and averaged 15.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.87 blocks, 1.10 steals, 1.0 assists and 30.5 minutes while shooting 49.3 percent from the field. He was an All-AAC First Team, an All-AAC Freshman Team and an NABC All-District 24 First Team selection. Achiuwa was the only player in the AAC to rank in the top five in rebounding (1st), blocks (3rd), scoring (5th) and field goal percentage (5th). He was the only freshman in the nation to average a double-double as he led all freshman nationally with 18. His 18 double-doubles also tied for the seventh-most ever during a single season in school history as he finished seventh in the nation in double-doubles and 13th in rebounds per game. Achiuwa grabbed 334 rebounds, the second-most by a Memphis freshman in program history and just 11 short from tying the all-time record. He led the Tigers in points (489), total rebounds, defensive rebounds (241), offensive rebounds (93), blocks (58), field goals made (182), free throws made (112) and double-doubles. Additionally, he posted a 22-point, 22-rebound double-double on February 29 at Tulane, marking as only the third 20-20 double-double in conference history.

Achiuwa will wear number 15.