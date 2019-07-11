HEAT Signs Martin and Silva

MIAMI, July 11 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Jeremiah Martin and forward Chris Silva. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Martin, who finished 10th on Memphis’ all-time scoring list with 1,625 career points, has appeared in six Summer League games (two starts) with Miami, including the California Classic in Sacramento and NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.16 steals and 19.1 minutes while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Martin played all four seasons at Memphis, appearing in 36 games (all starts) as a senior averaging 19.7 points, 4.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 2.19 steals and 34.4 minutes while shooting 45.1 percent from the field, 34.6 percent from three-point range and 76.2 percent from the foul line. He became the first player in school history to record two 40-point games in the same season after scoring a career-high 43 points against Tulane on February 20 and 41 points against South Florida on February 2, with all 41 of those points coming in the second half. Additionally, he finished with 708 points on the season, the second-most by a senior in school history.

Silva, who became the first player in South Carolina school history to total at least 700 rebounds and 500 made free throws, has appeared in six Summer League games (all starts) with Miami, including the California Classic in Sacramento and NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 7.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 18.3 minutes while shooting 56.5 percent from the field and 80 percent from the foul line. Silva played all four seasons at South Carolina, appearing in 32 games (all starts) as a senior averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.94 blocks and 26.8 minutes while shooting 50.8 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range and 74.4 percent from the foul line where he was named to the All-SEC First Team and the All-Defensive Team. Among the school’s all-time career lists, he finished third in free throws made (577), sixth in rebounds (876), sixth in blocks (186) and 10th in points (1,509).