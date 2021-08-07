HEAT SIGNS MARKIEFF MORRIS

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed forward Markieff Morris. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Markieff Morris has been a player that we’ve followed closely for a number of years,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “He can play multiple positions, shoot the three, defend and post-up. To be able to add him to our nucleus was a big move. I want to thank Markieff for coming to Miami.”

Morris spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in 61 games (27 starts) and averaging 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 19.7 minutes. As a starter, he averaged 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 26.1 minutes. He scored in double figures on 19 occasions and pulled in double-figure boards twice, both of which were good for double-doubles.

A 10-year NBA veteran, Morris has appeared in 698 games (375 starts) for the Suns, Wizards, Thunder, Pistons and Lakers and averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 25.0 minutes while shooting 44.6 percent from the field, 34.1 percent from three-point range and 77.6 percent from the foul line. The one-time Western Conference Player of the Week has scored in double figures 392 times, including 78 games with at least 20 points and four games with at least 30 points. He has also tallied double-figure rebounds 53 times and posted 48 double-doubles. A 2020 NBA Champion, Morris has appeared in 49 career postseason games (22 starts) and averaged 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 21.2 minutes while reaching double figures in points 12 times, rebounds five times and registering nine double-doubles.