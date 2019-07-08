HEAT Signs KZ Okpala

MIAMI, July 7 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed forward KZ Okpala. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Okpala, who was originally selected by the Phoenix Suns in the second round (32nd overall) in the 2019 NBA Draft, was acquired by the HEAT on July 6 in a three-team trade involving the Suns and Indiana Pacers. He played two seasons at Stanford before declaring for the NBA Draft, appearing in 29 games (all starts) as a sophomore averaging 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.00 steals and 32.7 minutes while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point range. He was an All-Pac-12 First Team selection and was a semifinalist for the 2018-19 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award while leading the team in points (488), field goals made (170), free throws made (116), minutes (949) and starts.