HEAT RE-SIGN KYLE GUY AND CHRIS SILVA

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed guard Kyle Guy and forward Chris Silva to 10-day contracts using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Guy, who was originally signed to a 10-day contract by the HEAT on December 30, appeared in five games with Miami averaging 9.8 points, 2.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 20.3 minutes while shooting 51.4 percent from the field, 45 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the foul line. In his first game with the HEAT on 12/30 at HOU, he helped Miami to a, 120-110, win after scoring a career-tying 17 points, all off the bench, while also adding four rebounds, four assists and a career-high three steals on 6-of-8 from the field and 4-of-6 from three-point range, tying both his career highs for field goals made and three-point field goals made. Prior to joining Miami, Guy appeared in 11 G League games (10 starts) this season with the Cleveland Charge and averaged 21.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.00 steals and 35.0 minutes.

Silva, who was recently signed to a 10-day contract by the HEAT on December 31, appeared in five games with Miami averaging 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 12.3 minutes of action while shooting 61.5 percent from the field and 88.9 percent from the foul line. Earlier this season he appeared in one game with the Minnesota Timberwolves and 12 G League games with the Iowa Wolves where he averaged 15.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.00 steals and 26.1 minutes while shooting 57.3 percent from the field, leading the team in blocks and free throws made while finishing second in rebounds and field goals made.