HEAT SIGN KYLE GUY AND ARIC HOLMAN

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Kyle Guy and center Aric Holman to 10-day contracts using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. Per club policy, terms of the dealswere not disclosed.

Guy recently appeared in 11 G League games (10 starts) with the Cleveland Charge this season averaging 21.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.00 steals and 35.0 minutes while shooting 44.6 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from three-point range and 75.9 percent from the foul line where he led the team in rebounds and three-point field goals madewhile finishing second in points and minutes and third in assists, steals, field goals made and free throws made. He was originally selected by New York in the second round (55th overall) in the 2019 NBA Draft before being traded to Sacramento where he appeared in 34 career NBA games with the Kings from 2019-21. Additionally, he appeared in 37 games (29 starts) with Sacramento’s G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, and averaged 21.5 points, 4.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.14 steals and 36.9 minutes while shooting 41.3 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 75.8 percent from the foul line.

Guy will wear number 5.

Holman recently appeared in 14 G League games (four starts) with the Austin Spurs this season averaging 7.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.43 blocks and 20.5 minutes while shooting 46.9 percent from the fieldwhere he led the team in blocks and finished third in rebounds. Prior to joining Austin, Holman spent the 2020-21 season overseas in Germanywhere he appeared in 54 games (31 starts) with Ratiopharm Ulm and averaged 6.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 17.5 minutes while shooting 48 percent from the field. Holman, who played all four seasons at Mississippi State from 2015-19, appeared in 40 G League games (two starts) with the Texas Legends during the 2019-20 season and averaged 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 17.2 minutes while shooting 46.3 percent from the field.

Holman will wear number 35.