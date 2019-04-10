HEAT Signs Kendrick Nunn

MIAMI, April 10 - The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Kendrick Nunn. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nunn appeared in 49 games (one start) with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, helping them to a postseason berth after averaging 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.45 steals and 29.0 minutes while shooting 47.3 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three-point range and 85.7 percent from the foul line. He led the team in points (948), steals (71), field goals made (375), three-point field goals made (84) and free throws made (114). In two postseason games with Santa Cruz, he averaged 30.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.00 steals and 31.6 minutes while shooting 61.5 percent (24-of-39) from the field, 75 percent (9-of-12) from three-point range and a perfect 3-of-3 from the foul line.

Nunn appeared in 30 games (28 starts) at Oakland University as a senior after transferring from the University of Illinois, and averaged 25.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.50 steals and 37.9 minutes while shooting 43.5 percent from the field, 39.4 percent from three-point range and 83.8 percent from the foul line. He finished with 777 points, the second-most for a single-season in school history while leading the NCAA in 30-point games with 11. Nunn, who was named the 2017-18 Horizon League Player of the Year, earned Horizon League First Team honors and was named as a Lou Henson All-American. Additionally, he finished second nationally in scoring average and three-point field goals made (134).