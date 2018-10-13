HEAT Signs Justise Winslow To Contract Extension

MIAMI, Oct. 13 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed forward Justise Winslow to a multi-year contract extension. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Winslow, who was originally selected by the HEAT in the first round (10th overall) in the 2015 NBA Draft, appeared in 68 games (25 starts) last season with Miami and averaged 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 24.7 minutes while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range. He set new career highs last season in points, assists, blocks, field goals made, field goal percentage, three-point field goals made and three-point field goal percentage. He also connected on a career-high four three-point field goals against Brooklyn on December 9, shooting a perfect 4-of-4 from downtown and posted a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double against Philadelphia during the playoffs on April 19, marking as just the ninth double-double off the bench in HEAT postseason history. Additionally, he earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors in 2015-16, after appearing in 78 games with the HEAT to become just the fifth rookie to lead the team in games played during a single-season.

Winslow played one season at Duke University, helping the Blue Devils to the 2015 NCAA Championship. He started all six games in the tournament and averaged 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.67 blocks and 1.50 steals while shooting 50.9 percent from the field, 57.1 percent from three-point range and 75.9 percent from the foul line. He was the third-highest scoring freshman in the ACC and capped the season with the second-most double-figure scoring effects and the second-highest rebound average by a freshman in the conference.