HEAT Signs Duncan Robinson

MIAMI, April 9 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed forward Duncan Robinson. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Robinson, who was originally signed to a two-way contract by the HEAT on July 10, earned All-NBA G League Third Team and NBA G League All-Rookie Team honors after appearing in 33 games (all starts) with Miami’s G league affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, this season. He set a new single-season Skyforce record with 149 made three-point field goals and averaged 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 36.9 minutes while shooting 51.4 percent from the field, 48.5 percent from three-point range and 80.3 percent from the foul line. He led the team in points (706) and three-point field goals made while finishing third in field goals made (244). Additionally, he has appeared in 13 games (one start) with the HEAT this season averaging 2.4 points and 1.0 rebounds in 8.8 minutes of action.

Robinson appeared in 115 career games at Michigan shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 41.9 percent from three-point range and 86.4 percent from the foul line. In just three seasons, he finished fourth on the school’s all-time three-point field goals made list with 237 while helping the Wolverine’s to two Big Ten titles and to the NCAA Tournament each season. Last season as senior, the tri-captain captured the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year award and helped led the team to the NCAA Championship Game.