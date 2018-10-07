HEAT Signs Cooke And Liggins

MIAMI, Oct. 7 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Charles Cooke and guard DeAndre Liggins and waived Marcus Lee and Malik Newman. As per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Cooke, who signed a two-way contract with New Orleans on August 1, 2017, split last season between the Pelicans and the Greensboro Swarm and the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League. In 25 G League games (10 starts) last season, he averaged 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.40 steals and 25.3 minutes while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. He also appeared in 13 NBA games with the Pelicans, totaling six points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 38 minutes of action.

Liggins, a five-year NBA veteran, split last season between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New Orleans Pelicans, appearing in 58 games (four starts) averaging 1.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.5 minutes of action. He previously spent time with the HEAT’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, from 2013-16, appearing in 76 games (74 starts) averaging 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.36 steals and 39.2 minutes while helping the Skyforce to the 2016 G League championship.

Marcus Lee, who was signed by the HEAT on August 15, appeared in one preseason game with Miami on October 2 at Charlotte, totaling 10 points, six rebounds and an assist in 12:42 minutes of action.

Malik Newman, who was signed by the HEAT on August 6, appeared in two preseason games with Miami, totaling four points, two rebounds and an assist in 21:18 minutes of action.