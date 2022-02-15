HEAT CONVERT CALEB MARTIN TO STANDARD NBA CONTRACT

Your Miami HEAT announced today that have converted the two-way contract of Caleb Martin into a standard contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Martin, who was originally signed by the HEAT to a two-way contract on September 14, has appeared in 44 games (10 starts) with Miami this season and averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 22.9 minutes while shooting 50.6 percent from the field, 37.9 percent from three-point range and 73.9 percent from the foul line. He has scored in double-figures 21 times, including two 20-point performances, and posted an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double in a win at Atlanta on January 12. He set career highs in points (28), field goals made (9) and three-point field goals made (6) while tying his career high in blocks (2) in a victory on December 8 vs. Milwaukee.

Martin has appeared in 115 career NBA games (14 starts) and averaged 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 18.6 minutes while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. He has also appeared in 28 career G League games (all starts) and averaged 21.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.61 steals and 36.9 minutes while shooting 47 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three-point range. Additionally, Martin helped lead Nevada to a 29-4 record and an NCAA Tournament berth in 2019 as a senior after appearing in 34 games (33 starts) averaging 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.44 steals and 34.1 minutes while leading the team in points, scoring average, steals, field goals made, three-point field goals made and free throws made.