HEAT SIGN MYCHAL MULDER TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Additionally, the HEAT has waived Kyle Guy.

Mulder has appeared in 10 games (nine starts) with Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, this season averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 35.1 minutes while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from three-point range. Earlier this season, he appeared in 15 games (two starts) with the Orlando Magic and averaged 3.7 points and 1.4 rebounds in 13.0 minutes of action.

Mulder, who previously signed with the HEAT on September 16, 2019, appeared in two preseason games with Miami before being waived on October 15. He has now appeared in 82 career NBA games (11 starts) between Orlando and Golden State averaging 5.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 14.2 minutes. He has also appeared in 144 career G League games (121 starts) between the Windy City Bulls and Skyforce averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 32.5 minutes.

Guy, who was signed by the HEAT to a two-way contract on January 17 after previously signing two 10-day contracts on December 30 and January 10, appeared in 19 games with Miami this season averaging 3.9 points in 9.8 minutes of action while shooting 40 percent from the field. He also appeared in six G League games with the Skyforce averaging 15.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 29.4 minutes.