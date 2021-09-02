HEAT Signs Marcus Garrett To Two-Way Contract

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed Marcus Garrett to a two-way contract.

Garrett appeared in four Summer League games with the HEAT and averaged 11.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.25 steals, 1.5 assists and a +9.3 plus/minus while shooting 65.4 percent (17-of-26) from the field and 42.9 percent (3-of-7) from three-point range, helping Miami to a perfect 4-0 record before leaving his fifth game early due to an illness. He scored in double-figures in each of the four games and recorded 10 steals in two contests during the California Classic in Sacramento. He recorded a positive plus/minus in each game, including a +26 in the two games in Las Vegas.

Garrett, a three-time Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection, played all four seasons at the University of Kansas. He finished his career with 181 steals, tying the 10th-most in program history and his 351 career assists were the 19th-most. During his tenure, Kansas was ranked in the top five 38 times and number one on seven occasions. Garrett increased his scoring average each season and as senior, he appeared in 29 games averaging 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.62 steals and 32.8 minutes while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 80.8 percent from the foul line. He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team and the Big 12 All-Defensive Team while finishing the season as a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalist. Among Big 12 leaders, he finished third in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.89), fifth in steals per game and 10th in assists per game. Additionally, Garrett was named to the All-Big 12 Academic Second Team and selected to the Senior CLASS All-America First Team for his achievements on and off the court.