HEAT SIGN KYLE GUY TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed Kyle Guy to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Guy, who was originally signed to a 10-day contract by the HEAT on December 30 and re-signed to a second 10-day on January 10, has appeared in six games with Miami averaging 8.2 points, 2.3 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 17.1 minutes while shooting 51.4 percent from the field, 45 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the foul line. Prior to joining Miami, Guy appeared in 11 G League games (10 starts) earlier this season with the Cleveland Charge and averaged 21.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.00 steals and 35.0 minutes.