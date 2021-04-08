Dewayne Dedmon Signs With HEAT

Your Miami HEAT have signed center Dewayne Dedmon.

Dedmon, a seven-year NBA veteran, appeared in 44 games (18 starts) last season between the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks averaging 5.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 17.6 minutes while shooting 40 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the foul line. He scored in double-figures 10 times, including a season-high 18 points at Philadelphia on November 27, 2019. He grabbed double-figure rebounds seven times while posting three double-doubles. Additionally, he posted 11 multi-block games and five multi-steal games.

Dedmon has appeared in 394 career NBA games (194 starts) and averaged 6.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 18.3 minutes while shooting 51.6 percent from the field. He holds single game career highs of 24 points (done twice), 17 rebounds (2/10/17), seven assists (1/11/19), four steals (done six times) and six blocks (done twice).

He will wear number 21.