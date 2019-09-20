HEAT Signs Daryl Macon

MIAMI, September 20 – The Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Daryl Macon. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Macon, who signed a two-way contract with Dallas last season, split the season between the Mavericks and the Texas Legends of the NBA G League. He appeared in 41 games (37 starts) with the Legends and averaged 19.0 points, 6.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.05 steals and 34.5 minutes while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 83.5 percent from the foul line. He led the team in points (780), assists (254), field goals made (260) and free throws made (192). He also appeared in eight games with the Mavericks totaling 29 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 90 minutes of action.

Macon spent the 2018 Summer League with the HEAT appearing in seven games (five starts) and averaged 7.9 points, 4.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 22.4 minutes. Additionally, he played two seasons at the University of Arkansas, becoming the first player in school history to be named SEC Player of the Week at least four times and was only one-of-seven players in program history to score at least 1,000 points in just two years.