HEAT Re-Signs Udonis Haslem

Your Miami HEAT have re-signed forward Udonis Haslem.

“Mister Miami is back!” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “Yes! Udonis Haslem has agreed to come back and play the game he loves so much. What he loves more than that is to be on the court teaching and competing against the World’s best. UD is a legacy player…ONE PLAYER, ONE CITY, ONE TEAM. Thank you, UD, for coming back to lead again in your city, your organization and your team.”

Haslem, a three-time NBA Champion, has played his entire 18-year NBA career with the HEAT and currently holds the longest streak by any active player with only one team in the league. He has appeared in 859 career regular season games (500 starts) and averaged 7.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 25.1 minutes while shooting 49 percent from the field and 75.5 percent from the foul line. The Miami native is the franchise’s all-time leader in offensive, defensive and total rebounds and also ranks among the HEAT’s all-time leaders in games played (2nd), starts (2nd), minutes (2nd), double-doubles (4th), field goals made (5th), points (7th), field goal percentage (8th), free throws made (8th), double-figure scoring efforts (9th), blocks (10th), steals (10th), assists (17th) and free throw percentage (22nd). Additionally, he is the only undrafted player in NBA history to lead a franchise in total rebounds and has served as captain of the HEAT in each of the past 14 seasons, the longest tenure in team history.

Haslem has also seen action in 147 postseason games (84 starts) as a member of the HEAT and averaged 5.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 21.7 minutes while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 71.3 percent from the foul line. In addition to being the HEAT’s all-time leader in offensive rebounds in postseason play, he also ranks among Miami’s all-time postseason leaders in games played (2nd), total rebounds (2nd), starts (3rd), minutes (3rd), defensive rebounds (3rd), double-doubles (4th), field goals made (5th), free throws made (5th), steals (5th), dunks (5th), points (6th), double-figure scoring efforts (tied-6th) and blocked shots (7th).