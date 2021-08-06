HEAT RE-SIGNS DUNCAN ROBINSON

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed forward Duncan Robinson. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Duncan is the epitome of everybody who’s ever had a dream about being a great NBA player,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “I have never been around a player who worked as hard, fastidiously working on what he needed to do in order to improve his game. Not just his shooting, but his overall game. Having Duncan back was very critical for us.”

Robinson was the lone HEAT player to play in all 72 games (all starts) last season with the HEAT, averaging 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31.4 minutes per game. He ranked among the NBA leaders in three-point field goals made (4th) and attempted (4th), three-point field goal percentage (38th) and minutes played (15th). He also led the HEAT in three-point field goals made and attempted, three-point field goal percentage, four-point plays (6), charges taken (13), games played, starts and minutes.

Last season, Robinson connected on his 300th career three-point field goal vs. Boston on January 6 in just his 95th career game, recorded his 400th career three-point field goal vs. Orlando on March 11 in his 125th career game and hit his 500th career three-pointer at Cleveland on May 1 in his 152nd career game, needing the fewest number of games in NBA history to reach each milestone. He also hit multiple treys in a team-record 25 consecutive games and hit at least one three-pointer in 71 of the 72 games. He closed the season by hitting a trey in each of the final 48 games; the third longest streak in franchise history.

Robinson has appeared in 160 NBA regular season games (141 starts) during his three-year NBA career (all with Miami) and has averaged 12.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 28.7 minutes while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor, 42.3 percent from three-point range and 86.9 percent from the foul line. He owns the top two HEAT single-season marks for three-point field goals made (270 in 2019-20 and 250 in 2020-21) and holds the franchise records for treys in a quarter and a half. He also owns the NBA single-season record for three-pointers by an undrafted player. In his short time with the HEAT, Robinson ranks among the franchise’s all-time leaders in three-point field goal percentage (4th) and three-point field goals made (6th) and attempted (7th).