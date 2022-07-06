HEAT RE-SIGN DEWAYNE DEDMON

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed center Dewayne Dedmon. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Dewayne brings essential attributes to the center position, including size, length, physicality, rebounding, scoring and a defensive mentality to protect the rim,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “He has proven to be a great veteran for us and we are fortunate to have him back.”

Dedmon appeared in 67 games (15 starts) with the HEAT last season and averaged 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds in 15.9 minutes of action while shooting 56.6 percent from the field, 40.4 percent from three-point range and 75 percent from the foul line. He finished second on the team in blocks and offensive rebounds and third in total rebounds and charges taken. He led the team in blocks 22 times, in rebounds 11 times, plus/minus 10 times, steals twice and assists once while leading Miami’s reserves in rebounds a team-high 28 times and blocks on a team-high 19 occasions. He also appeared in 14 postseason games on Miami’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals and averaged 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 9.8 minutes of action while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the foul line.

Dedmon has now appeared in 477 regular season games (209 starts) during his nine-year NBA career and has averaged 6.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in 17.8 minutes while shooting 52.7 percent from the field.