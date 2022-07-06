HEAT RE-SIGN CALEB MARTIN

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed forward Caleb Martin. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Caleb is a multi-position player with tremendous energy that had a career year with us,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “He works hard and deserves this as much as any young player in the league. We are extremelyhappy he has decided to come back.”

Martin, who was originally signed by the HEAT to a two-way contract on September 14 and later converted to a standard contract on February 15, appeared in 60 games (12 starts) with Miami last season and averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 22.9 minutes while shooting 50.7 percent from the field, 41.3 percent from three-point range and 76.3 percent from the foul line. In his 12 starts, Martin averaged 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 52.8 percent from the field and a perfect 12-of-12 from the line. He set single season career highs in points, rebounds, steals, blocks, field goals made, three-point field goals made, free throws made and field goal percentage. He finished third on the team in blocks, fourth in dunks and tied for fourth in three-point plays. He led the team in steals and blocks 16 times each, in plus/minus on seven occasions, in scoring three times and in minutes and rebounds twice eachwhile also topping the reserves in steals a team-high 23 times. Additionally, Martin appeared in 17 postseason games on Miami’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals and averaged 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.3 minutes of action.

Martin has now appeared in 131 regular season games (16 starts) during his three-year NBA career and has averaged 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2assists and 19.1 minutes while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from three-point range and 72.5 percent from the foul line. He has also appeared in 28 career G League games (all starts) and averaged 21.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.61 steals and 36.9 minutes while shooting 47 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three-point range.