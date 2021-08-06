HEAT RE-SIGNS MAX STRUS

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed guard/forward Max Strus. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“As one of our young developing players, Max proved he can be very productive for us,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “He stepped up when needed last season and produced. His shooting and overall game is going to help our team immensely.”

Strus came off the bench in all 39 games in which he appeared for the HEAT last season and averaged 6.1 points and 1.1 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game. He topped the HEAT in plus/minus four times, steals twice and blocks once and was Miami’s leading scorer off the bench eight times. He also led the HEAT reserves in plus/minus 13 times, steals six times, minutes four times, assists three times and rebounds and blocks once each. He scored in double figures six times, including a pair of 20-point games, handed out double-figure assists once and recorded one double-double.

Originally signed by the HEAT on November 30, 2020, he had the two-way conversion option in his contract exercised on December 18, 2020. In 41 NBA regular season games over his two-year career, he has averaged 5.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 12.5 minutes while shooting 45.8 percent from the floor, 33.6 percent from three-point range and 68 percent from the foul line.