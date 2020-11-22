Dragic Re-Signs With HEAT

Your Miami HEAT have re-signed Goran Dragić.

“It was essential for us to bring Goran back,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “He is part of our team, part of our culture and part of our family. He provides backcourt veteran leadership and can still play at a very high level. I’m glad to have him back in the fold.”

Dragić appeared in 59 games (three starts) last season with the HEAT and averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 28.2 minutes while shooting 44.1 percent from the field, 36.7 percent from three-point range and 77.6 percent from the foul line. He finished second on the team in scoring average and third in assists, three-point field goals made, free throws made and charges taken. He averaged 16.3 points and 5.1 assists off the bench, becoming just one of two players to post at least those averages in at least 55 games as a reserve last season. He dished out a team-tying record 13 assists off the bench on January 5 vs. Portland while scoring 29 points to become the oldest player to record those totals as a reserve since the NBA began tracking starters/reserves in 1970. Additionally, Dragić scored in double-figures in 24-straight games off the bench from January 15 – March 8, the longest streak by a reserve in HEAT franchise history.

In the postseason during Miami’s run to the NBA Finals, Dragić appeared in 17 games (16 starts) and averaged 19.1 points, 4.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.00 steals and 32.5 minutes while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 80.3 percent from the foul line. He led the team in scoring average (22.8) in their first round sweep of the Pacers and paired with Jimmy Butler to score 67 points in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Milwaukee, tying the third-most by any duo in HEAT playoff history. Dragić capped the postseason recording 17 20-point postseason games as a member of the HEAT, tying Chris Bosh for the fourth-most in team history.

The 12-year NBA veteran has appeared in 817 career games (511 starts) and averaged 13.9 points, 4.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 28.0 minutes while shooting 46.4 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from three-point range and 76.4 percent from the foul line. He ranks among the HEAT’s all-time leaders in three-point field goals made (5th), assists (6th), scoring average (7th), points (10th), field goals made (10th), double-figure scoring games (10th), free throws made (11th), steals (12th), free throw percentage (13th), minutes (13th), field goal percentage (14th), starts (14th), games played (15th), defensive rebounds (18th), total rebounds (19th), double-doubles (21st) and three-point field goal percentage (26th).