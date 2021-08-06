HEAT RE-SIGNS GABE VINCENT

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed guard Gabe Vincent. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Gabe has proven to us that he is more than just a point guard,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “He’s a two-way guard that can run the offense, make threes and pretty much defend any guard in this league. It’s good to have him as part of our young core of players that we feel blend perfectly with our veterans.”

Vincent appeared in 50 games (seven starts) for the HEAT last season and averaged 4.8 points, 1.3 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game. He ranked second on the team in charges drawn (12) and topped the HEAT in steals six times, plus/minus four times and assists twice. He was Miami’s leading scorer off the bench three times and also led the HEAT reserves in steals and plus/minus six times each, assists four times, minutes three times and blocks once. He scored in double figures six times, including a pair of 20-point games, handed out double-figure assists once and recorded one double-double.

Originally signed by the HEAT to a two-way contract on January 8, 2020, Vincent has appeared in 59 NBA regular season games (seven starts) during his two-year NBA career in Miami and has averaged 4.5 points, 1.2 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 12.5 minutes. He has appeared as a reserve in four playoff games and averaged 1.3 points in 4.8 minutes. Additionally, he recently competed in the Tokyo Olympics as a member of the Nigerian National Team and averaged 6.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.33 steals and 24.7 minutes.