Leonard Re-Signs With HEAT

Your Miami HEAT have re-signed Meyers Leonard.

“It’s good to have him back,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “He is a prototypical center, a very good one. Meyers is strong on the interior of our defense and sets screens as well as anyone in the league to get our shooters and drivers open. He also shoots over 40 percent from three-point range. He is one of the most positive attitude players we have in the locker room. A real team guy. We expect him to have a great season.”

Leonard appeared in 51 games (49 starts) last season with the HEAT, helping the team to a 34-17 (.667) record over that span, and averaged 6.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 20.3 minutes while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three-point range. His 41.1 percent (53-of-128) from downtown was the highest percentage by any center in the NBA last season with at least 10 made. Leonard tied his career highs of nine field goals made vs. Houston on November 3, three blocks vs. Atlanta on October 29 and three steals vs. Sacramento on January 20. Additionally, he recorded season highs of 21 points vs. Houston and grabbed 14 rebounds while connecting on four three-point field goals at Orlando on February 1.

The eight-year NBA veteran has appeared in 444 career games (91 starts) and averaged 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 16.1 minutes of action while shooting 48.2 percent from the field, 39 percent from three-point range and 81.1 percent from the foul line. He has scored in double-figures 83 times, including four 20-point games, and has grabbed double-figure rebounds on 20 occasions and posted 13 double-doubles. He has also connected on multiple three-point field goals 83 times.