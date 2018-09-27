HEAT Preseason Coverage Begins Saturday

MIAMI, Sep. 27 —Coverage of the 2018-19 HEAT preseason kicks off with an early morning broadcast of the team’s annual Red, White & Pink Game presented by Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida beginning this Saturday at 10:00 a.m. on AM 790 The Ticket. The event, an open scrimmage that will include the current 2018-19 roster, will once again be held at Florida Atlantic University. The Ticket morning host, Jonathan Zaslow, will team with veteran HEAT radio play-by-play man, Mike Inglis, on the call.

Complete radio coverage of every HEAT game during the 2018 preseason can also be found on the team’s flagship station in English, AM 790 The Ticket and 104.3 HD2. Inglis returns for his 21st season to handle the call and will be joined on all home games by the HEAT’s newest broadcast talent addition, Ruth Riley. Riley, a 13-year WNBA veteran, was recently hired by the team to serve as both a radio and TV studio analyst and will make her radio debut during the October 8th home preseason game vs. the Orlando Magic.

Immediately following the game, HEAT Weekly will make its season premiere. Veteran HEAT Radio Network host, Tommy Tighe, once again delivers an action packed one-hour program featuring interviews with HEAT broadcasters, players, coaches and basketball front office personalities. The show will return to its normal 10:00 a.m. time slot the following Saturday, October 6th, and will expand to its full two-hour length later in December. HEAT programming throughout the season can also be heard on the member stations of the Miami HEAT Radio Network.

Long time broadcast partner, FOX Sports Sun, will kick off their 26th consecutive season of broadcasting HEAT basketball with the team’s preseason opener on Sunday, September 30th as the HEAT travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs at 5:00 p.m. Every bounce and basket of the HEAT’s 2018 preseason campaign will be broadcast on FOX Sports Sun as the network will deliver all six exhibition games to HEAT fans. Every preseason HEAT game televised on FOX Sports Sun will be also be live streamed on the FOX Sports App. After 14 seasons of doing radio analysis, John Crotty begins his first season as the team’s television color analyst. Crotty will work alongside HEAT original Eric Reid, who in June was honored by the National Sports Media Association as the 2017 Florida Sportscaster of the Year.

The man who has broadcast more games than any announcer in HEAT history, La Voz—José Pañeda—begins his 30th season of calling the action in Spanish as HEAT Basketball returns once again to Radio Mambí 710 AM. Pañeda and broadcast partner Joe Pujala will cover each of the team’s three home preseason games on October 8th 10th and 12th. The games will also be simulcast on Univision’s 107.5 HD2 and on WQBA 1140 AM. Spanish Radio Affiliate ESPN 760 AM will have coverage of the three preseason Spanish games in the West Palm area.

Below is the full preseason broadcast schedule:

Date Day Time (ET) Opponent Coverage Sept. 29 Saturday 10:00 AM 12 noon Red, White & Pink Scrimmage HEAT Weekly 790 the Ticket HEAT Radio Network Sept. 30 Sunday 5:00 PM Miami @ San Antonio FOX Sports Sun, HEAT Radio Network Oct. 2 Tuesday 7:00 PM Miami @ Charlotte Fox Sports Sun, HEAT Radio Network Oct. 5 Friday 7:00 PM Miami @ Washington FOX Sports Sun, HEAT Radio Network Oct. 6 Saturday 10:00 AM HEAT Weekly HEAT Radio Network Oct. 8 Monday 7:30 PM Orlando vs. Miami FOX Sports Sun, HEAT Radio Network, Radio Mambi Oct. 10 Wednesday 7:30 PM New Orleans vs. Miami FOX Sports Sun, HEAT Radio Network, Radio Mambi Oct. 12 Friday 8:00 PM Atlanta vs. Miami FOX Sports Sun, HEAT Radio Network, Radio Mambi

** HEAT Weekly airs every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on 790 The Ticket and at various times throughout the weekend on the member stations of the HEAT Radio Network. The HEAT Radio Network includes ESPN 106.3 FM in West Palm Beach, 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie and Keys Radio WKWF AM 1600 and WAVK 97.7 FM “The Wave.”

Satellite subscribers, please note: Due to programming conflicts, the first preseason game on FOX Sports Sun will be available on the alternate channels listed below. South Florida cable subscribers will get the game on their normal FOX Sports Sun channel, while AT&T, DTV and Dish viewers will see the game on the alternate channels noted below:

DTV 653-1

DTV HD 653-1

AT&T 723

AT&T HD 1723

Dish 441

Dish HD 9579

Dish Hopper 412-29