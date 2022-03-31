HEAT PLAYOFF TICKETS TO GO ON SALE APRIL 6TH

Your Miami HEAT announced today that individual game tickets for Round 1 home games of the highly anticipated 2022 White Hot HEAT Playoffs will go on sale Wednesday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. The upcoming postseason will be the first since the 2017-18 campaign to feature white as the HEAT’s primary color for all playoff-related activities.

Once tickets go on sale, there will be an four-ticket limit per household, per game. Individual game ticket inventory is limited, and tickets are expected to sell quickly. Fans can purchase tickets online at HEAT.com/tickets, Ticketmaster.com.

During the on-sale, fans will be able to purchase Home Games 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the First Round. Home Games 3 and 4 will only be played if necessary. Fans that have purchased tickets for any unplayed games will be automatically issued a refund by Ticketmaster, including fees (except UPS and retail pickup fees). If fans purchase tickets at a retail location, they can secure a refund by returning tickets for unplayed games at the same retail location where the tickets were originally purchased.

All Miami HEAT home playoff games will be mobile-only entry. HEAT fans may access their individual playoff tickets via the Miami HEAT App, Ticketmaster.com and/or the Ticketmaster App on a smartphone in order gain entry to FTX Arena. For more information, please visit HEAT.com/app.

HEAT fans can guarantee themselves the opportunity to purchase playoff tickets before the April 6th general public on-sale by signing up to receive news and offers via HEAT.com/PlayoffInfo.