HEAT Players Spread Holiday Cheer

After a tough year of unprecedented and uncertain times, Miami HEAT players took time to give back and spread some holiday cheer in the South Florida community.

The Spoelstra Family Season of Giving

HEAT Head Coach Erik Spoelstra and his family partnered with local small businesses to host gift card giveaways while matching each giveaway with a financial donation to the Miami Learning Experience School. Erik and Nikki Spoelstra donated toys, grocery store gift cards and funds to Health in the Hood, along with lunch for pre-selected families in Overtown. These families also had the opportunity to meet The Spoelstras virtually at a holiday event. Health in the Hood’s mission is to connect low-income families to healthy, free local food by transforming vacant land into vibrant vegetable gardens and teaching wellness groups. For more information, please visit HealthintheHood.org.

Bam Adebayo Holiday Gift Donation

Bam Adebayo teamed up with SnapCrack Chiropractic to host a gift donation for the holidays which included toys, bicycles and other gifts for children between the ages of 5 – 17. Adebayo encouraged the public to join and donate gifts, as well, by entering each donor into a special raffle with the chance to win his signed memorabilia. All gifts were dropped off at the Samual K. Johnson Youth Center in Liberty City.

As part of Adebayo’s holiday initiatives, he also provided a Miami single mother of two sets of twins, Travillia Bogan, an entire year’s worth of rent to avoid eviction from her home. As part of the funds donated to Bogan, Adebayo will assist in updating her landscaping and indoor house décor.

Duncan Robinson Virtual Meet & Greet

Duncan Robinson hosted a virtual meet and greet with children from the YMCA. The Y is a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Every day, the Y works hard to build healthy, confident, connected and secure children, adults, families and communities through over 200 afterschool, preschool, special needs, sports, camp and youth programs, family centers, and senior health outreach sites. For more information visit, www.ymcasouthflorida.org.

Gabe Vincent Holiday Giveaway

Gabe Vincent hosted a holiday giveaway on his social media gifting one lucky follower with a variety of gifts including an autographed Miami HEAT City Edition Vice Wave jersey.

Jimmy Butler Virtual Surprise at Chapman Partnership

Miami HEAT partnered with the Chapman Partnership for the Homeless on their Annual Christmas Eve Party for their residents and families. Jimmy Butler surprised the families at the homeless shelter virtually to bring some happiness to their holidays. For the past 10 years, the party has created an interactive environment with music, food and surprise guests. This year’s festive endeavor allowed guests to receive gifts from their wish list while meeting donors virtually.

Kendrick Nunn Holiday Giveaway

Kendrick Nunn hosted a digital holiday giveaway on Instagram to gift some of his fans basketball gear to celebrate the holiday season. The giveaway included a set of trivia questions to his fans via his social media account.

KZ Okpala Operation Warm

KZ Okpala teamed up with Operation Warm to donate 500,000 winter coats to children in his hometown of Anaheim, California.

Meyers Leonard Virtual Gift Distribution

Meyers Leonard, along with the Miami VA Healthcare System, hosted a virtual holiday gift distribution for the women’s veterans clinic. The clinic provides comprehensive health services to female veterans and transitions homeless veterans into housing and stable employment. The virtual holiday event featured 40 veteran mothers and over 100 children. Meyers and his wife, Elle Leonard, also donated approximately to $20,000 to the Armed Forces program for the American Red Cross as part of this holiday initiative.

Moe Harkless BBBS of Miami Holiday Toy and Food Distribution Drive Through

Moe Harkless partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami to host a holiday toy and food distribution drive through for littles from the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami program. Harkless interacted with these children via Zoom throughout the drive through. He also donated $10,000 to the organization as part of his holiday initiative.

Tyler Herro Virtual Holiday Surprise

Tyler Herro, in conjunction with the Boys and Girls Club, surprised 10 children and their families with a holiday Zoom party and gift cards. Throughout the virtual party, the children interacted with Herro through a Q&A and other virtual activities.

Udonis Haslem “Christmas for the Community” Weekend

The Udonis Haslem Children’s Foundation partnered with New Mount Olive Baptist Church to host their 2nd annual “Christmas for the Community” Weekend. The weekend festivities included a drive through toy giveaway for underprivileged families.

Miami HEAT and Chapman Partnership

