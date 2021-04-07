HEAT Inks Partnership Deal With FTX.us

The Miami HEAT is thrilled to announce that it has entered into a long-term partnership with FTX.us, a cryptocurrency exchange, making FTX.us “The Official and Exclusive Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner of the Miami HEAT.” This deal works in tandem with the recent announcement that, starting with the 2021-22 NBA season, the home of the Miami HEAT will be known as “FTX Arena.”

“FTX.us is an exciting, young company in an emerging category of the financial services industry that continues to grow at lightning speed, and we are ecstatic to welcome them with open arms to the Magic City. This is a ground-breaking, first-of-its-kind partnership in our industry that will draw global attention,” said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “This trailblazing new partnership with FTX.us would not have been possible without the visionary leadership and pragmatic approach of Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. We would like to thank Mayor Cava as well as her Chief Operations Officer Jimmy Morales and the Board of County Commissioners for their efforts in ensuring the continued success of our enduring public/private partnership with Miami Dade County.”

“Internet technology and digital finance are evolving incredibly quickly. We wanted to partner with a city and a franchise that are dynamic, diverse, innovative and always forward-looking,” said FTX.us CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. “When it comes to those qualifications, Miami and the HEAT are second to none. One of America’s great cities and one of the world’s most iconic teams are poised for an even brighter future, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it.”

“By partnering with the HEAT, FTX.us has planted their flag both on the global sports landscape and here in Miami, which will connect them to this community in a meaningful and impactful way for many years to come,” said John Vidalin, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. “We can’t wait to get started helping them grow their business and their brand.”

FTX.us is a leading US exchange where customers can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies safely and securely. The company seeks to offer US traders a platform that inspires their loyalty, as well as expand access to a new generation of financial tools and services to people around the US and across the world. FTX.us believes that everyone needs a seat at the table when it comes to the future of money.

In addition to their Official and Exclusive designation status, FTX.us will enjoy prominent in-arena signage, hospitality, association with HEAT digital content series, promotions, contests, community engagements and more.

For more information, visit FTX.us.