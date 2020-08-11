How The HEAT Fared Against The Pacers This Season

Our first-round matchup is set.

The HEAT and Pacers will face off in the 2020 NBA playoffs. It will mark the 5th time we face the Indiana Pacers in the postseason.

Here's how things went down when the two teams met earlier this season:

- Dec 27, 2019

AmericanAirlines Arena

Win 113-112

In a tightly-contested affair with 20 lead changes, the HEAT made enough plays late to defeat the Pacers 113-112 at AmericanAirlines Arena. Goran Dragić led all players with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting in the final period, including this bucket that won the game for Miami:

- Jan 8, 2020

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Win 122-108

Whenever the HEAT and Pacers meet, you know things are going to get chippy. And on January 8th, Miami blocked out the noise and took care of business in a 122-108 victory over Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Jimmy Butler tallied 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from the line, a game-high seven assists, six boards, a team-high two steals.

- Aug 10, 2020

Visa Athletic Center

Win 114-92

Thanks to two big runs in the third quarter, the HEAT pulled away from the Pacers and ultimately closed things out in a 114-92 beatdown on August 10th at VISA Athletic Center in Orlando. Jimmy Butler recorded a game-high 19 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field and 9-of-11 shooting from the line, a game-high 11 rebounds, five assists, a game-high four steals, one block.

- Aug 14, 2020

AdventHealth Arena

Loss 109-92

In a game with little at stake, the Miami HEAT fell to the Indiana Pacers 109-92 in the final game of seeding play. Kendrick Nunn led the team with 23 points.