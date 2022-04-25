HEAT NAMED 2022 “TEAM OF THE YEAR”

Your Miami HEAT announced today it has won the 2022 NBA Sales & Marketing “Team of the Year” Award. The award recognizes demonstrated excellence in business performance across both key revenue drivers and operational focus areas such as people and culture, and community impact. The award covers performance during the past 24 months in primary revenue driving areas such as ticketing, partnerships, digital marketing, strategy, analytics and performance and a distinctive area of focus—overcoming COVID-related challenges. The Team of the Year Award was determined by a selection committee comprised of team and league executives.

“No one could’ve foreseen the ways in which a global pandemic would change our industry, our business and our world,” said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “I am so happy our collective efforts are being recognized and I’m so proud of our people. They are the engine driving our business. They are the ones responsible for negotiating corporate partnerships and executing successful season ticket renewal campaigns; for securing public relations placements and engaging social media content; for exercising fiscal responsibility; and for continuing our extensive community outreach efforts. This ethos of collaborative excellence—that is HEAT Culture.”

“As the recipients of the 2022 NBA Sales & Marketing ‘Team of the Year’ Award, the Miami HEAT represent the standards of business excellence that all NBA teams strive to achieve and the perseverance that has been necessary to meet the ongoing challenges of the pandemic,” said Amy Brooks, President, Team Marketing & Business Operations and Chief Innovation Officer, NBA. “Congratulations to Micky and Nick Arison, Eric Woolworth, and the entire Miami HEAT family for this honor, with special recognition to NBA Values of the Game honorees Michael McCullough and Steve Stowe and Peter Winemiller Guest Experience Innovation Award recipient Kenny Jones.”

Michael McCullough, Executive Vice President / Chief Marketing Officer and Steve Stowe, Vice President / Executive Director of the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund were the co-winners of the “Values of the Game” Award, which recognizes an individual or individuals who inspire and connect people everywhere, but specifically in their community, through the power of basketball.

McCullough and Stowe won for their combined efforts in launching a first-of-its-kind partnership with the City of Miami Police Department and Dedication to Community (D2C) through a unique community policing program designed to help bridge the gap between Black and Brown city residents and local law enforcement. A pilot program was first announced on September 3, 2020, which consisted of approximately 75 officers participating in the training. Yesterday, the HEAT announced the expansion of the program to include training of the entire Miami Police Department, including approximately 900 uniformed officers.

In addition, the NBA recognized one individual from each of the 30 teams for providing world class service experience for fans. Inspired by the late Pete Winemiller, Senior Vice President of Guest Relations for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Miami HEAT honoree of the Pete Winemiller Guest Experience Innovation Award is Kenny Jones, Vice President of Season Ticket Memberships and an 18-year veteran of the franchise. During Jones’s tenure, the HEAT has regularly ranked atop the NBA in season ticket renewal rates and customer satisfaction scores. He’s also managed notable evolutions to the customer experience, such as the team’s groundbreaking transition to mobile ticketing in 2017—the first team to go mobile-only entry—and the season ticket base’s unparalleled access to HEAT players and coaches.