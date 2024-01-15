Miami HEAT MLK Observance Event

The Miami HEAT honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in collaboration with Mobile School Pantry (MSP) by hosting a client-choice food distribution event at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Montessori Academy School. During the event, volunteers from the HEAT and American Airlines provided over 200 local families with an array of fruits, vegetables, and other staple items. In addition, HEAT Legends Glen Rice, Alonzo Mourning, and HEAT Sr. Director of Team Development Ruth Hunter were in attendance to help distribute food with Burnie and Hoop Troop.