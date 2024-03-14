HEAT Mindfulness Sanctuary Unveiling at Miami Jackson Senior High School

The Miami HEAT unveiled its HEAT Mindfulness Sanctuary, presented by Florida Blue at Miami Jackson Senior High School. The second of its kind, this HEAT Mindfulness Sanctuary now serves as a safe haven, offering students and teachers a retreat from daily stresses, immersing them in nature-inspired elements for a calming experience. Featuring wall graphics, artificial grass turf, a sound system, an aromatherapy diffuser, and more, the room provides resources to enhance mental wellness. Additionally, a sensory garden and commissioned mural outside the space create a welcoming environment.

The unveiling of this second HEAT Mindfulness Sanctuary further expands the franchise’s commitment to improving mental health for students in Miami-Dade County Public Schools. The focus on mental wellness stems from the 2021 launch of the Miami HEAT Mindfulness Champions Initiative, which provides annual training and resources to 354 teachers in mindfulness and mental health education, covering every K-12 public school in the district. This collaboration between the HEAT and Florida Blue ensures students and faculty have access to vital tools for mental well-being.

Those that were in attendance were the following:

HEAT Forward, Kevin Love

Chief Academic Officer at Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Lourdes Diaz

South Florida Market President, Florida Blue, David Wagner

Vice President of Behavioral Health for GuideWell and Florida Blue, Dr. Nick Dewan

In Arena PA Announcer & Emcee, Michael Baiamonte

HEAT Mascot, Burnie & HEAT Dancers