HEAT, MICKY AND MADELEINE ARISON FAMILY FOUNDATION TO DONATE MORE THAN $500,000 TO FEEDING SOUTH FLORIDA

The funds will be earmarked for the School Pantry Program, which serves children at schools in food deserts throughout Miami-Dade County, and grocery boxes for and home-delivered meals to local homebound seniors. This contribution joins several others made by the Micky and Madeleine Arison Foundation during the pandemic to Feeding South Florida and brings the total donation since the year 2020 to more than $1.9 million. Food insecurity continues to be a crisis in our community. HEAT fans are encouraged to give the gift of food during the holiday season by making a donation online at feedingsouthflorida.org.