HEAT, MICKY AND MADELEINE ARISON FAMILY FOUNDATION TO DONATE MORE THAN $500,000 TO FEEDING SOUTH FLORIDA

On Give Miami Day, your Miami HEAT and the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation made a $560,000 donation to Feeding South Florida to support ongoing efforts to eliminate food insecurity.
The funds will be earmarked for the School Pantry Program, which serves children at schools in food deserts throughout Miami-Dade County, and grocery boxes for and home-delivered meals to local homebound seniors. This contribution joins several others made by the Micky and Madeleine Arison Foundation during the pandemic to Feeding South Florida and brings the total donation since the year 2020 to more than $1.9 million. Food insecurity continues to be a crisis in our community. HEAT fans are encouraged to give the gift of food during the holiday season by making a donation online at feedingsouthflorida.org.
Give Miami Day is one of the largest annual giving events in the United States. Since 2012, it has raised more than $100 million to support 1,000+ local non-profits in Miami-Dade County. To learn more, please visit givemiamiday.org.