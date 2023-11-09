HEAT INJURY UPDATE ON TYLER HERRO

Tyler Herro suffered a Grade 2 right ankle sprain in Miami’s game last night in Memphis. Herro will be in a walking boot for 10 days and re-evaluated in two weeks.

Herro has started in all eight games this season, averaging a team-leading 22.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.38 steals and 34.0 minutes while shooting 44.7 percent from the field, 41 percent from three-point range and 88 percent from the foul line. He entered last night’s game having connected on multiple three-point field goals in all previous seven games, tying for the third-longest streak to start a season in team history. Additionally, entering last night, Herro had totaled 177 points to start the season, marking the fifth-most points through the first seven games of a season in franchise history.