HEAT to Host Road Rally April 10th

MIAMI, April 10th – The Miami HEAT announced today that it will celebrate Dwyane Wade’s last regular season game by hosting a HEAT Road Rally at AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, April 10th when the HEAT take on the Nets in Brooklyn. The HEAT Road Rally presented by Bacardi is the official watch party for regular season HEAT road games.

HEAT fans in attendance will have the chance to register to win one of three 2019-20 HEAT Partial Plans and/or with Dwyane Wade merchandise.

HEAT fans are encouraged to join to watch the FOX Sports Sun telecast of the game at the HEAT’s house while enjoying all the fun and excitement of a home game including in-arena promotions and performances by the HEAT Dancers, Burnie, the Hoop Troop, PA Announcer, Michael B., in-Arena host Dale and DJ M DOT. Doors to the AmericanAirlines Arena will open at 7:00 p.m.

HEAT fans wishing to attend the Road Rally will be required to register for a ticket by logging on here and paying a $1.00 fee, which will be donated to the Miami HEAT Charitable Fund. Tickets are on sale at HEAT.com. There is an eight ticket maximum per person. Tickets for the Road Rally will not be available at the AmericanAirlines Arena Box Office. All tickets will be general admission seating.

Parking will be available in the Arena’s P2 parking garage for $5.00 per car and will be available on a first come, first served basis. Select concession stands as well as The Miami HEAT Store on the Mezzanine Level will be open for business.

Only those HEAT fans that have a printed ticket will be granted access to Arena property. In addition, the game will not be broadcast on the MiamiMediaMesh in front of the Arena.

Media will have access to the media workroom during the Road Rally. Media must RSVP to Cassie Sigler at 786-777-4066 or csigler@heat.com by Wednesday, April 10th at 5:00 p.m.