HEAT TO HONOR GOLD MEDALIST BAM ADEBAYO

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they will honor Bam Adebayo for helping the U.S. Men’s National Team win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games during a special halftime ceremony during this Friday’s contest against the visiting Charlotte Hornets on October 29. As part of the event, a new Olympic banner will be unveiled where it will be displayed alongside the Olympic banners of former HEAT players and Olympic gold medalists Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

Adebayo started in all six games for Team USA and averaged 6.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.33 steals, 1.17 blocks and a +64 total plus/minus in 19.3 minutes of action while shooting 57.1 percent from the field. He led the squad in offensive rebounds and total rebounds and tied for the team lead in blocks. He also finished second in defensive rebounds and third in steals. Adebayo posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double over France in the Group Phase on July 25. He then helped hold Iran to just 37.3 percent from the field while recording a game-high-tying three blocks on July 28. In their next contest on July 31 against the Czech Republic, Adebayo finished with a +19 plus/minus on 3-of-4 shooting from the field. In the Quarterfinals against Spain on August 3, he grabbed seven rebounds, including a team-high three offensive boards, to go along with a game-high-tying three steals to help secure a, 95-81, win. He then registered a game-high-tying four offensive boards and a +19 plus/minus against Australia on August 5. In a re-match against France in the Final, Adebayo registered six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal to help Team USA capture the gold medal.