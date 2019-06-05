HEAT Hires Glen Oskin III As VP Of Corporate Partnerships

MIAMI, June 5 – The HEAT Group announced today that it has hired Glen Oskin III as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Activation. In this role, Oskin will oversee the Corporate Partnerships department within the sales division.

A 13-year veteran in the sports industry, Oskin has held leadership positions at the NFL’s Houston Texans, and was, most recently, the Vice President and General Manager of Texas A&M Ventures (i.e. Learfield IMG College), where he was responsible for all corporate sponsorship across men’s and women’s sports.

“Glen’s proven track record with cultivating, finalizing and renewing major partnership deals with internationally known brands is highly respectable and just what we need at The HEAT Group,” said John Vidalin, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer who recently rejoined the franchise. “Having worked side-by-side with Glen during my tenure at the Texans, I’m fully versed on his abilities and very excited he’s joining us in Miami.”

Oskin will be key in managing and assisting with all renewals as well as developing new corporate partnerships for The HEAT Group.

Oskin earned a Master’s degree in Sports Management and a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Baylor University.