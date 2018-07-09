HEAT Hires Jeff David to Serve As Chief Revenue Officer

MIAMI, Jul. 9 – The HEAT Group announced today that it has hired sports executive Jeff David to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. As Chief Revenue Officer for The HEAT Group, David will be responsible for driving the club’s local, regional, national and international business opportunities while overseeing the Corporate Sales and Service, Premium Seating and Service and the Ticket Sales departments.

“Jeff is supremely qualified to help us grow our business,” said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “He’s a fantastic addition to our executive staff and we welcome him with open arms to our family.”

“The HEAT organization’s culture in both business and basketball gives me ample reason to be excited about joining the HEAT in Miami,” said David. “I’m very much looking forward to building strong relationships with HEAT Nation and South Florida’s corporate community.”

David is a 12-year veteran of the NBA, 10 of those spent with the Sacramento Kings. In 2012, former Commissioner David Stern appointed him to serve as the Kings’ Chief Revenue Officer. David led the organization through a new ownership transition and the development of Sacramento’s new downtown arena. Among his many career highlights, David negotiated the $120 million landmark naming rights deal with Golden 1 Credit Union. As Kings CRO, David also developed and managed sales and marketing strategies for the Kings’ parent company, which included a robust real estate portfolio of sports/entertainment venues, retail, office, hotel and residential projects. Prior to his role as Sacramento’s CRO, David served as Kings’ vice president of corporate partnerships. During a two-year stint at the NBA, David worked in global business where he developed comprehensive marketing programs for the NBA, WNBA, NBA Development League and USA Basketball.

Earlier in his career, David served as principal marketing director for Ohio’s major league soccer team, Columbus Crew, as well as Columbus Crew Stadium. He also served as managing director for the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour. Prior to that, he served as managing director for PW Sports Agency, a Los Angeles boutique sports marketing agency specializing in athlete representation, event production and corporate consultation services.

David’s industry experience spans across various sports business disciplines including corporate partnerships, corporate sales, team promotional rights, broadcast inventory, advertising, media, branding, season ticket sales and retention, fan development, marketing, game operations and events.

David earned a Bachelor of Arts from Loyola Marymount University and later completed his MBA at Pepperdine University. In 2012, David was honored by the Sacramento Business Journal as both a “40 Under 40” and “Partner in Philanthropy.”

Although he is a native of Los Angeles, David, his wife and three children have a long-standing Florida connection. His stint with professional beach volleyball brought him to the beaches of Clearwater, Delray and Fort Lauderdale among others. He has also frequently vacationed in Bonita Springs where his in-laws currently reside. David is involved with the American Heart Association and is an avid youth soccer coach for his children.