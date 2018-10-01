The HEAT Group Announces Executive Restructuring

MIAMI, Oct. 1 – The HEAT Group announced today the restructuring of two key executive positions. Kim Stone, formerly Executive Vice President and General Manager of AmericanAirlines Arena, will take over the team’s Sales and Service Division. Stone’s new title will be Executive Vice President of Business Development. Jarred Diamond, formerly Executive Vice President of HEAT Group Enterprises—the booking and marketing arm of AmericanAirlines Arena—will assume the Arena General Manager position.

As EVP of Business Development, Stone, a 23-year veteran of the franchise, will not only oversee the Sales and Service Division, she will continue to manage the organization’s Business Intelligence and Digital Innovation functions. Diamond’s new role realigns the departments of Arena operations, facilities and bookings under one division.

“Kim and Jarred are proven leaders and trusted, experienced executives,” said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “Both have worked their way through the ranks and are homegrown talents. I am thrilled for both of them. They have earned these opportunities the old-fashioned way.”

Stone began her career with the Miami HEAT as a part-time member of the stats crew. She has steadily worked her way up the ranks. In her previous role as General Manager, a position she held for the past 12 years, she was responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the award-winning AmericanAirlines Arena. She was directly responsible for the seamless production of four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and the three championship celebrations in 2006, 2012 and 2013. Under her stewardship, AmericanAirlines Arena has achieved top rankings in overall fan satisfaction and in-game experience according to the NBA’s annual game experience survey. She's been named a "2013 Woman of Influence" (Venues Today), a 2016 "Game Changer", a 2017 "Power Player in Venue Management" and a 2009 "Influential Business Woman" (Sports Business Journal). In 2014, UNC Chapel Hill's School of Journalism and Mass Communication inducted her into their Hall of Fame. And in June 2018, Women in Sports and Events named Kim a distinguished "Woman of the Year."

Diamond first joined The HEAT Group in 1999 as a Guest Information Agent before being promoted to Event Staffing Manager in 2000, where he was responsible for coordinating HEAT basketball games, Arena concerts and family shows. He served in that capacity for three seasons to then take the role of Event Coordinator from 2001-04. Diamond was then promoted to Director of Event Services, and then to Vice President/Assistant General Manager in 2006. In 2014, Diamond was promoted to EVP of HEAT Group Enterprises. Since then and because of Diamond’s leadership, AmericanAirlines Arena has earned its reputation as South Florida’s premier sports and entertainment venue. The Arena has maintained its ranking as the #1 arena in Florida, the #6 spot in the United States and 18th in the world for ticket sales according to Pollstar’s 2017 year-end rankings of the world’s top arenas. Pollstar collects box office reports from almost all of the world’s top-level artists, promoters and venues. Pollstar’s rankings include all figures for tickets sold worldwide as reported to Pollstar on a quarterly basis.

Diamond has attracted megastars to AmericanAirlines Arena including Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Carlos Vives, Radiohead, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Ed Sheeran, Depeche Mode, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Mumford & Sons, Marc Anthony, Jay-Z, Katy Perry, J Balvin, Hall and Oates, Chris Brown, Ricardo Arjona and Andrea Bocelli, among others.